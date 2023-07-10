Bayern Munich see parallels between Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski transfer sagas

Another summer transfer window, another drama-filled striker saga full of twists and turns. This time, though, Bayern Munich bosses are expecting to come out on top — and on the receiving end of a world-class superstar.

From Tz, via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern remain optimistic regarding Harry Kane and believe it’s a similar situation to Robert Lewandowski last year, whom they decided to sell in the end to avoid losing him on a free a year later [@mano_bonke, @kessler_philipp]

How about those parallels? Let’s go back to about a year ago, when Robert Lewandowski — having long expressed an interest in eventually playing in Spain — made waves by shutting down talk of a contract extension at Bayern. Enter FC Barcelona, a fierce war of words in the media, basta, and, when the dust settled, a €50M move that left the Bavarians wandering in want of an elite striker for most of the ensuing season.

But while Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is doing his best show of affront at Bayern, who do seem to have really turned Kane’s head, the comparisons end there. Lewandowski agitated for a move, drawing the ire of the Bayern fanbase along the way. Having spent eight years in Germany and won everything, including the Champions League, the Polish hitman spoke of wanting a new challenge and even of having lost desire were he to continue on.

Kane has shown no such inclination. Despite an explosive near-exit interview in 2021, when the English skipper tried to force his way out to Manchester City, Kane ultimately suited up again for his boyhood club without complaint. And while he wants trophies, he also is said to want to reach for scoring records — which can only be done in England. There have already been reports of his desire to return again to England before it’s all over.

So, can Bayern really pull this one off? Maybe, but the front office might need to count on a lot more than parallels and the prospect of an expiring contract to force Daniel Levy’s hand.

