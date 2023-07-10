Bayern Munich’s Sarpreet Singh completes 2. Bundesliga transfer to Hansa Rostock

Farewell! Bayern Munich have formally bid adieu to campus prospect Sarpreet Singh, who joins 2. Bundesliga club Hansa Rostock, as confirmed by the club (captured by @iMiaSanMia). The New Zealand international originally arrived in Munich for the 2019-20 season, and spent the past two seasons on loan at Jahn Regensburg.

The move will ensure Singh stays in the second tier of German football, where he was for both 2019/20 and 2020/21 with FC Bayern II and Nürnberg, as well as for his duration at Jahn Regensburg. But that club is now relegated to the 3. Bundesliga.

In his first season at Bayern, Singh also briefly broke into the first team. He spoke at the time about the experience playing alongside world stars such as Philippe Coutinho and Robert Lewandowski — and he even earned a Bundesliga start and sub appearance. But the attacking midfield group at Bayern’s first team was far too crowded, and the likes of Jamal Musiala, Paul Wanner, and Arijon Ibrahimović ultimately emerged instead as campus prospects who could assert themselves alongside Thomas Müller and company.

Hansa Rostock will welcome the 24-year-old attacker on a three-year deal. The terms of the deal weren’t revealed, but Singh had a contract at Bayern that ran originally to 2024 and saw a prior move to Werder Bremen fall through.

