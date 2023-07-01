What happens if things fall through between Bayern Munich and Harry Kane? Now we know

The links between Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane were scorching hot just a few days ago, but things have gotten a little chilly on that front of late.

So...what gives?

Well, Kane is reportedly on holiday through July 12th, so not much is likely to happen for about two weeks. However, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk is reporting that Bayern Munich’s pecking order for strikers is complete and the club will follow this pathway should any obstacles get in the way of a move for Kane.

Here is what Bayern Munich’s list looks like per Falk (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern’s striker priorities as of now: 1- Kane (absolute priority, Bayern determined to sign him) 2- Osimhen (first alternative in case Kane falls through, Bayern maintain contact with his agent) 3- Vlahović & Kolo Muani (still on the list, but currently on hold)

Kane being the first choice with Victor Osimhen being the No. 2 option is not shocking, nor is the presence of Dusan Vlahović and Randal Kolo Muani as the contingency plans. However, none of these strikers is a guarantee to be suiting up at the Allianz Arena any time soon. While all four are — allegedly — available, each represents a significant challenge in getting a deal done.

Can Bayern Munich lock down one of these four players?

