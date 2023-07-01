Agent: “Many clubs” interested in transfer for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies

If Alphonso Davies decides to leave Bayern Munich this summer, he’ll have lots of suitors. That much has always been clear, but the player’s agent popping up with quotes in the media emphasizing the fact is surely a little unsettling for the bosses at Säbener Straße.

But after the tumult that kicked off the offseason, with the sacking of sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić in the midst of near-concluded contract extension talks with Davies’ camp, that looks to be exactly where things are at.

Vancouver Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster was quoted in Goal.com (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

He (Davies’ agent) confirmed to me the other day that many clubs are interested in Alphonso. Alphonso works with the right people. His agent already supported him back in Edmonton as a young talent. He drove him to training and even trained with him. Fortunately, Alphonso has remained loyal to him to this day. He has resisted the advances of bigger agents.

If Davies becomes part of the collateral of the Brazzo sacking, Bayern will already have newly-signed Borussia Dortmund left-back and midfielder Raphaël Guerreiro waiting in the wings. But with Lucas Hernández, Daley Blind, and João Cancelo also departing, this would be a bad transfer window to lose yet another option at left-back.

Perhaps Bayern give Manchester City another ring to ask about Cancelo’s future before he ends up in Spain? Or maybe this is just a warning shot from the Canadian international’s camp. Given it’s a player considered to be one of the centerpieces of the club’s future, Bayern have some smoothing out to do.

