Report: Bayern Munich would sell Marcel Sabitzer for €15 million

If you are a club looking for a valuable, versatile, and productive midfielder at a cut-rate price, Bayern Munich has just the man for you.

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the Bavarians would part ways with Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer for a scant €15 million:

Bayern would allow Marcel Sabitzer to leave the club this summer for around €15m.

Sabitzer has a very strong first half of the season with Bayern Munich before being loaned to Manchester United, where he was just as good. Now, though, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel has no plans for the former RB Leipzig star and the Bavarians are going to have to put the Austrian on the discount rack.

Some club is going to get very lucky.

