AC Milan could make a play for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Could the Dutchman get the playing time he desires in Italy?

By CSmith1919
Holland U21 v Georgia U21 -EURO U21 Photo by Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Liverpool FC and Newcastle United might not be the only clubs with their eyes on disgruntled Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

In fact, AC Milan is interested in the 21-year-old Dutchman, who seems extremely open to a transfer given the uncertainty he faces regarding playing time in Bavaria:

Milan is looking for a strong midfielder. The surprise of the last few hours is an in-depth analysis of Ryan Gravenberch, born in 2002, who has a long contract with Bayern (expiring 2027). Gravenberch had been sought by both Liverpool and Newcastle, but Bayern so far has not given him up.

Gravenberch can play both a two-man and a three-man midfield, he has a valuation of over 35 million, the Milan analysis has been there and a big sacrifice would be made for him, on the understanding that Bayern so far has not changed its position.

As stated above, Bayern Munich has not given an indication that it wants to give up Gravenberch yet, but the club might also not be eager to continue to employ players who are not happy.

If AC Milan cannot get Gravenberch, it will turn its attention to Valencia’s Yunus Musah.

