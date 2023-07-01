Thanks of the memories: Bayern Munich bids adieu to a duo

Daley Blind and Joao Cancelo...we hardly knew ye.

Bayern Munich’s defensive duo that came to the club during the winter transfer window is now headed away for good.

Blind came to Bayern Munich as a depth piece, who fit into the “break glass in case of emergency” kind of set-up, while Cancelo was brought in on loan from Manchester City in an attempt to add some dynamism to the backline, while Noussair Mazraoui was out and also so that Benjamin Pavard could be free to play more as a center-back.

Now, they are both leaving. Cancelo will officially head back to Manchester City, but will likely be sold soon. FC Barcelona is reportedly among the interested parties.

As for Blind, his future is a bit more wide open. There has been talk of him going back to Ajax or even taking the return trip to Manchester United, where his old pal, Erik ten Hag, is the coach.

Whatever the case, both players are no longer with Bayern Munich:

Danke für euren Einsatz, João #Cancelo und Daley #Blind. ⚪



Servus und alles Gute für eure Zukunft! pic.twitter.com/v17a7FaFSN — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) June 30, 2023

Thank you for your commitment, João #Cancelo and Daley #Blind. ⚪ Servus and all the best for your future!

Looking for more insight on the recent transfer coming and goings? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below for our thoughts on the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, and a whole lot more: