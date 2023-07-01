Daily Schmankerl: Thomas Tuchel’s dream transfer window for Bayern Munich; Sergino Dest leaving FC Barcelona?; Arsenal gets their man on defense; The latest on Dominik Szoboszlai and Liverpool; and MORE!

Thomas Tuchel’s “dream” summer transfer window for Bayern Munich might just be Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Manchester City’s Kyle Walker, and Napoli’s Kim Min-jae.

The South Korean center-back is looking like he has a deal in place with the Bavarians, but the situations of Kane and Walker are harder to predict:

Thomas Tuchel still has his eye on bringing at least two more players to Bavaria beyond Kim Min-jae this summer. English duo Harry Kane and Kyle Walker, of Tottenham and Manchester City respectively, are both heavily admired. “He still has his ‘Tuchel list’; he’s working at Bayern Munich, at the moment, in a similar manner to how managers in the Premier League go about their business,” Christian Falk informed CaughtOffside in his exclusive Substack column. “Normally the sporting director has a greater say but Tuchel is actually in the driver’s seat. Now that he has Kim, he’s still got an eye on Harry Kane and Kyle Walker. Walker is the next topic. There’s still a bit of a fight with Manchester City in terms of whether he signs a new contract or joins Bayern. “It’s a similar situation to the one facing Bayern with Hernandez and Kim – a little bit like Walker and Benjamin Pavard. It’s not true that Pavard has said ‘no’ to Liverpool, everything is open still. Now they have to see where Pavard is going to. Walker is a solution; the player has said ‘yes’ and can imagine coming to the Bundesliga. That said, he would sign a good contract at City, so it’s between City and Bayern Munich still. Bayern know they will lose Pavard.” The question remains, of course, as to whether they can finally pull off the move in the coming weeks. With Kane’s contract expiring next summer – Daniel Levy and Co. may be left with very little in the way of choice in the matter.

Can Bayern Munich get Tuchel everything that he wants?

Chelsea FC and USMNT attacker Christian Pulisic could be getting close to a move to AC Milan:

Christian Pulisic remains keen on Milan move. Nothing changed. He’d love new experience in Italy ⚫️ #ACMilan



Chelsea insist on €25m asking price as Milan want to pay less than this. Talks will continue.



Milan keep working on Yunus Musah as reported earlier.



RLC, all done. https://t.co/0r8PxwsqRw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Let’s get to it! This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

The breakdown on what is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to Federico Chiesa, but what would need to happen for a move to go through and be successful.

Thomas Tuchel at odds with bosses over need for defensive midfielder?

Bayern Munich bosses frustrated with Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich’s center-back corps appears to be set. Is it good enough to win a Champions League title?

One-time Bayern Munich transfer target and current RB Leipzig star Dominik Szoboszlai is leaving the Bundesliga in favor of Liverpool:

BREAKING: Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, here we go! Understand RB Leipzig are now informed that Liverpool have triggered the release clause. #LFC



€70m deal done, to be signed soon.



Personal terms agreed, Szobo’s ready for medical tests soon.



Huge signing for #LFC. pic.twitter.com/FjLLyGq68a — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

Romano added a bit more later:

Liverpool have triggered €70m clause for Dominik Szoboszlai right before the deadline — 23.59 CET tonight. ✨ #LFC



RB Leipzig have been informed 1h ago and player confirmed his firm decision to become Liverpool player.



Time for paperwork, big one for Klopp.



Here we go pic.twitter.com/iES1fNspMF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2023

Here is how it was set up leading into Friday:

Dominik Szoboszlai could be another name set to depart RB Leipzig this summer alongside reported Manchester City target Josko Gvardiol, according to Christian Falk in his exclusive column with CaughtOffside. The Hungarian international comes attached with a plump release clause of £60.4m (due to expire today), with both Newcastle and Liverpool thought to be keen. “Dominik Szoboszlai is willing to leave Leipzig. This could be interesting. He has this release clause we talked about of €70m euros, which runs out on Friday 30th June” the German journalist wrote. “They are quite hard on the point of €70m even beyond the release clause going – they won’t go under. There aren’t any concrete offers on the table. I think Premier League is his target. So Liverpool could fit that and then everybody’s happy. He’s very interested in a move to Liverpool.”

On a related note, the two clubs were already doing business, which probably made this a lot easier:

Welcome to Leipzig, Fábio Carvalho!



The youngster joins us on loan from @LFC ✍️ — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 30, 2023

Jurrien Timber was linked to Bayern Munich last summer, but the Ajax defender seems set for a move to Arsenal FC:

An agreement has been reached between Arsenal and Ajax Amsterdam for defender Jurrien Timber, reports the Daily Mail. Timber has emerged as a key transfer priority at centre-back for manager Mikel Arteta this summer, and the Gunners have now seen their offer of £40.5m accepted. Timber, 22, made 39 appearances for the Eredivisie side last season, while also starring in four matches for the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Rayyan (known on the site as CCyler) discuss:

The two signings; Laimer & Guerreiro.

Can Laimer play as a number 6, or is that not his strong suit?

Where Guerreiro will best fit in the squad, tactically speaking.

Kim Min-jae’s expected arrival from SSC Napoli to replace Lucas Hernandez.

Will Tuchel start to use a back three system more often?

Bayern’s plethora of center-backs vs. wide backs.

All of the strikers linked with Bayern.

Realistic percentage chances Harry Kane will leave Tottenham for Bayern.

Bayern’s goalkeeping situation with Tapalovic set to return.

Max Kruse has signed a deal with SC Paderborn:

Yet another former target of Bayern Munich could be on the move. Sergino Dest might be leaving FC Barcelona:

Barcelona are willing to offer United States defender Sergino Dest to Atletico Madrid as part of a player-exchange deal for winger Yannick Carrasco, according to Sport. The Blaugrana won’t activate the €19m release clause to sign the 29-year-old Carrasco but are looking at different possible ways to secure his signature. That could include sending Dest, 23, to the Spanish capital following his lackluster spell on loan at AC Milan.

Chelsea FC attacker Hakim Ziyech’s move to Al Nassr is off as he failed his physical exams: