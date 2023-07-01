Done deals: FC Bayern confirms more departures from the Campus

Every year, there is a lot of upheaval at Bayern Munich’s campus, as young players get promoted, sold or loaned out on a regular basis. Many departures, such as the likes of Grant-Leon Ranos and Mamin Sanyang, have already happened. And more have been confirmed.

Bayern confirmed on their official website that Jakob Mayer, Barry Hepburn and Jenn Lastremski have left the club on loan, as well as letting Liam Morrison (also on loan) and Matteo Schablas leave. Goalkeeper Jakob Mayer, who has been struggling with injury issues in recent years, has left Bayern II on loan for fellow Regionalliga side FC Homburg 08. Bayern II had 4 goalkeepers on the book last season, while 19-year-old giant Ritzy Hülsmann might get promoted as well. It was imperative that some goalkeepers move on, so expect more keepers to leave.

Barry Hepburn, who was so highly rated in Celtic before joining Bayern, has stagnated in recent years. Partly due to the pandemic forcing youth football to stop for over a year, but also due to a failure to develop certain skills. The talented winger is now joining Scottish second division side Queen’s Park FC on loan, having extended his contract from 2024 to 2025 before leaving. Hopefully returning to his home country will help his development.

Fellow Scotsman Liam Morrison’s story is very similar to Hepburn’s-highly rated, joined from Celtic but stagnated somewhat- but the center back did break into Bayern II’s first XI and did fairly well. That’s why it came as a bit of a surprise that Bayern loaned him out to Wigan Athletic in England’s third division, League One. He perhaps could have aimed higher. Still, he will be playing at a higher level than before. THE SCOTS, as one user likes to say, deserve to have a bit of good fortune go their way.

Matteo Schablas has been at Bayern for 8 years, but has decided to move on and join RB Salzburg upon the expiry of his contract. The Austrian youth international will play for RB Salzburg’s reserve side FC Liefering, who are in the second division of Austria. Schablas even wrote a short but sweet goodbye letter on his Twitter account. Good luck in Austria, Matteo!

Finally, Lenn Jastremski has been loaned out to 3. Liga side SSV Ulm. Jastremski’s time at Bayern has been strange, to say the least. The striker was signed to be a reliable goal scorer and keep Bayern II in the 3. Liga, only for Bayern to go down in his first season at the club. Then he got loaned back to the 3. Liga for a year via Viktoria Köln, stayed in that division via another loan, this time to Erzegebirge Aue. The German’s loan there was cut short after six months, he was loaned out to Austria’s second division via Grazer AK, before returning to the 3. Liga via Ulm. Jastremski also extended his contract in Munich from 2024 to 2025 before leaving on loan.

Looking for more insight on the recent transfer coming and goings? Check out our Weekend Warm-up Podcast on Spotify or below for our thoughts on the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Juventus’ Federico Chiesa, and a whole lot more: