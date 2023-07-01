 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann considered the biggest loser by 252 Bundesliga players

No, Julian did not win that American weight-loss reality show.

FC Bayern München Annual Meeting 2022 Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich and former coach Julian Nagelsmann. In the words of William Shakespeare: “I do desire we may be better strangers.” This relationship was never meant to be.

In a kicker survey conducted among 252 German Bundesliga players, over 25% of the participants came to the conclusion that Julian Nagelsmann was the loser among coaches in the 2022/23 season. Nagelsmann who... err... said goodbye to FC Bayern Munich in March was slammed by the majority of players with a huge distance to Bruno Labbadia who received 14.3% of the votes and came in second. The latter one had a short stint with VfB Stuttgart before he got replaced by Sebastian Hoeneß who kept the club in the German top flight after a comfortable 6-1 aggregate win over Hamburg in the relegation clash.
As if the gold medal wasn’t enough, Bayern’s current coach Thomas Tuchel went for bronze as he received 13.1% of the total votes.

Of the six coaches with the most mentions - Nagelsmann (26.2%), Labbadia (14.3%), Tuchel (14.3%), Sandro Schwarz (Hertha BSC, 9.5%), Daniel Farke (Borussia Mönchengladbach, 7.5% percent) and Oliver Glasner (Eintracht Frankfurt, 6.0 %) - Tuchel is the only one that kept his job going into the new season.

In a different survey that looked at the winners among the Bundesliga coaches of 2022/2023, Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer (21.8%) took the first place followed by Xabi Alonso who had an amazing season with Bayern Leverkusen (21.0%), and Edin Terzic (19.0%) who came in second and third, respectively.

