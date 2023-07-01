Could Julian Nagelsmann be the next head coach of Germany?

Is the DFB the job Julian Nagelsmann has been waiting for?

The ex-Bayern Munich coach has been patient on the job market since his sacking this March — links to high-profile openings at Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea FC, and Paris Saint-Germain all eventually fizzled despite reportedly advancing to various stages of seriousness between the parties.

Now Sport Bild is reporting that the Germany men’s national team gig, currently occupied by another Bayern alum in Hansi Flick, could be a destination. Via @iMiaSanMia:

Some DFB members believe Julian Nagelsmann is the only coach available who is worth considering to replace Hansi Flick as Germany coach. They believe the DFB shouldn’t waste time to get him before he goes elsewhere. Others have doubts over his authority & experience.

Could Nagelsmann follow in Flick’s shoes one more time? It would be an extraordinary turn of events. The job isn’t even open yet. However, after a disappointing World Cup and a downright alarming run of friendlies since then, Flick is getting the ceremonial public backing of doom:

For now, Hansi Flick is still being backed publicly by the higher ups. However, he needs performances and results as soon as possible. The game against France in September could be a ‘final’ for Flick. He has to present a competitive team ready for the Euros.

Hansi’s toast, isn’t he?

