Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

Here we go...again!

No sporting director in place but YOLO, Bayern Munich have the cash and are ready to splash. A number six, a number nine, and hey, entire defensive backline unit, where are you going?

Thomas Tuchel is the new man in charge and taking the Bavarians down a different road. Questions abound already about some of last year’s major transfers, from Sadio Mané to Noussair Mazraoui — whether they’d like to stay and whether the club would like to keep them. Meanwhile even the recently ascendant Serge Gnabry may not be safe amid what’s rumored to be a major makeover.

Still, amid all the noise and the fury, Bayern may have a more targeted window in mind. Not so long ago this roster was looking like one of the top Champions League contenders last season, and maybe with the right addition or two in the key spots, that’s all that is needed. Will that be Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani? West Ham’s Declan Rice? Both? Neither?

Strap in if you’re ready to handle the excitement. Anything and everything seems possible.

