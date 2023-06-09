 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Real Madrid might be willing to take on Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané

This would be a good time for Bayern Munich and Real Madrid to have a chat.

By CSmith1919
Bayern Munich - 1. FC Union Berlin Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Real Madrid is contemplating making a move for Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mané:

#RealMadrid are evaluating the situation of Sadio #Mané, as possible reinforcement in the summer transfer session. #RMCF

The (Senegal) left-winger has a contract with #BayernMunich expiring in 2025.

The price tag set by the club is at around €25/30m.

This news comes at a very interesting time as Bayern Munich is working to re-shape its roster and could sell as many as three wingers during the summer transfer window. According to recent reports, Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry could transfer away in the coming weeks, which could bring Bayern Munich some extra revenue as it looks to add several players for next season.

Mané’s 2022/23 campaign was marred by a locker room altercation with former manager Julian Nagelsmann, a fight with Sané, way too many offside calls, and a general state of inconsistency. A change of scenery might be just what the Senegal international needs.

