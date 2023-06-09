Agent for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies can’t stop talking about client’s future and potential of Real Madrid move

The agent for Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, Nedal Huoseh, cannot stop talking about his client’s future in Bavaria — and the possibilities associated with a transfer to Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid is a big club. I’ve always been a fan. Not to take anything away from Bayern, they’re a big club. But Real is a big name, big brand, 14 Champions League (titles). When you hear the rumors about interest in a player you manage, it makes you proud,” Huoseh told Fabrizio Romano (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Huoseh then carried on about why some of these rumors might be hitting the media.

“We had very positive discussions with Hasan (Salihamidžić) and Marco (Neppe). We were almost there. I woke up the next day and saw the management news in the media. I was in Munich, and waited, nobody reached out,” Househ remarked. “We still have two years with Bayern. We’re taking our time right now to see how things develop in the next few weeks/months. We haven’t made a final decision on anything right now. I can’t confirm anything, and can’t deny anything.”

The last few days have represented a lot of public posturing and grandstanding from Huoseh and it remains to be seen if this helps — or hurts — the chances for Bayern Munich to ink Davies to a contract extension. Surely, the Bayern Munich executives are not fans of Huoseh dancing around the Real Madrid interest in a public forum.

As for Davies, he is not saying a lot at the moment. After a season that some consider to be mediocre and that was also tumultuous on-and-off the field at times, Davies will be looking to play to his lofty potential next season (no matter where he suits up).

With a contract that runs through 2025, there is no hurry for Bayern Munich to get a deal done this very second, but the Rekordmeister would surely not like to see Davies enter into the final year of his contract as a lame duck.

Given the Canadian’s value on the open market, Bayern Munich either needs to get him signed to an extension at some point between now and next June — or seriously consider selling him.

Aside of Real Madrid, Manchester City is also said to have major interest in Davies, who could draw as much as nine figures for a transfer fee.