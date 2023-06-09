Striker Transfer Watch: Bayern Munich’s latest wish list revealed

According to a report from Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich’s current list of striker candidates might surprise you if you have been following the saga over the best few weeks.

Apparently, the name of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović has not been discussed on Säbener Straße as of yet (which seems doubtful if the club is doing its due diligence on the market — and receiving input from Thomas Tuchel, who is said to be a big fan of the Serbian attacker).

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani is still on the table, Napoli’s Victor Osimhen — surprisingly — is also still an option (despite his rumored €150 million price tag), and Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is not yet totally ruled out (though, everyone is doubting it):

Dušan Vlahović isn’t the top pick up front and hasn’t been part of the transfer talks yet. Kolo Muani is on the list, with Kane Bayern are not optimistic. A transfer of Victor Osimhen is not entirely out of the question.

The striker hunt has taken dozens of twists and turns so far and it is still unclear exactly what news is legitimate and what is not. Bayern Munich has been known to throw some red herrings and smokescreens into the mix during the transfer window. Could this be yet another example of that?

Maybe, however, Bayern Munich has someone else not even listed in mind.