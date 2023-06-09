RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl comments on Konrad Laimer’s move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich confirmed and announced the signing of Konrad Laimer on a free transfer from RB Leipzig today, much to the chagrin of RB Leipzig’s new sporting director Max Eberl who back in December said that he wanted to try and keep the Austrian midfielder if possible.

Speaking through Leipzig’s official channel about the negotiations, Eberl had the following to say: “Of course we would [have liked] to extend Konrad Laimer’s contract. However, the talks were very open throughout and we quickly got clarity on both sides.”

Talking about Laimer’s growth over the years, Eberl continued: “Over the past six years, [Laimer] has developed brilliantly at RB Leipzig and matured into a national player and absolute top player. Especially in pressing, [Laimer] is one of the best players in the Bundesliga...Now he has decided to take the next step at Bayern Munich and we wish him all the best.”

Further details about the transfer are as of yet unknown, but will likely have light shed upon them in the coming days. What we do know for sure is that Laimer has signed a four year contract, running until 2027 and is considered in contention for a starting XI spot in midfield (possibly ahead of Leon Goretzka?), as well as a backup at right back.