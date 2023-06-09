 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! Check out our latest podcast episode by clicking right here on this link! We talk about the Declan Rice rumors, striker options, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, and so much more!

Filed under:

RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl comments on Konrad Laimer’s move to Bayern Munich

The Leipzig director admitted he really wanted to keep the Austrian midfielder.

By CCyler
/ new
RB Leipzig v FC Schalke 04 - Bundesliga Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Bayern Munich confirmed and announced the signing of Konrad Laimer on a free transfer from RB Leipzig today, much to the chagrin of RB Leipzig’s new sporting director Max Eberl who back in December said that he wanted to try and keep the Austrian midfielder if possible.

Speaking through Leipzig’s official channel about the negotiations, Eberl had the following to say: “Of course we would [have liked] to extend Konrad Laimer’s contract. However, the talks were very open throughout and we quickly got clarity on both sides.”

Talking about Laimer’s growth over the years, Eberl continued: “Over the past six years, [Laimer] has developed brilliantly at RB Leipzig and matured into a national player and absolute top player. Especially in pressing, [Laimer] is one of the best players in the Bundesliga...Now he has decided to take the next step at Bayern Munich and we wish him all the best.”

Further details about the transfer are as of yet unknown, but will likely have light shed upon them in the coming days. What we do know for sure is that Laimer has signed a four year contract, running until 2027 and is considered in contention for a starting XI spot in midfield (possibly ahead of Leon Goretzka?), as well as a backup at right back.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works