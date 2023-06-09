Konrad Laimer speaks for the first time as a Bayern Munich player

Earlier today, Konrad Laimer was finally unveiled as a new Bayern Munich player, signing a four year deal until 2027 after joining the Rekordmeister on a free transfer from fellow Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, following months of speculation and a failed attempt at purchasing the player last summer.

Speaking in his announcement video package, Laimer had the following to say:“I can’t lose. I always give everything whether on the football pitch or somewhere else. I’ve been like that since I was a little kid. In every game, in every training, you only get 100% from me, if not more. That’s what you can expect from me.”

Laimer is not someone whose words should be taken lightly, as this is something that is very well reflected in his playstyle. Laimer is a relentless presser and runner, continuously harassing opposition on the pitch and being praised for his hard work by almost every coach he’s worked with.