FC Barcelona boss Xavi says transfer for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich “depends on him”

The chances that Bayern Munich star midfielder Joshua Kimmich makes the move to FC Barcelona during the summer transfer window are slim.

Like...really slim.

The rumors, however, were floating around and many people heard the rumblings that the 28-year-old Germany international could move on.

Heck, even FC Barcelona coach Xavi heard the news and commented that he and Kimmich had a chance encounter in Qatar.

While not exactly a salacious event, Xavi did give some insight into what he felt about a potential change of scenery for Kimmich.

“I talked to him in Qatar, we met at an event and he said he was a fan of me,” Xavi told Jijantes (as captured by Fabrizio Romano). “Barça move? He is under contract with Bayern so it depends on him — look at Lewy for example, he wanted to come.”

The last part of that statement sure was interesting, but ultimately does not mean a whole lot. It will be fun, however, to see if Bayern Munich’s leadership responds.

