Report: Bayern Munich scouting ACF Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat as an alternative to Declan Rice

According to a report from Tz journalist Philipp Kessler, Bayern Munich are looking at ACF Fiorentina’s midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as an alternative to West Ham’s Declan Rice.

Bayern Munich is planning for a major squad overhaul on key positions for the next season, following an agonizing title-clinching final Bundesliga game. There has been rumors of up to seven players being on Bayern’s selling list, while the team is also looking for new players to replace and reinforce the squad.

Most notably, the Bavarians have been linked for weeks to West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. Nonetheless, Die Roten face serious competition for the player’s signature, with teams such as Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, and Manchester United all trying to get a deal done. This, added to the hefty sum that the Hammers expect and the tendency of British players to stay in the English Premier League, could prove too difficult for the Bavarians to complete the signing.

This is where Fiorentina’s Amrabat enters the scene, per Kessler:

An alternative to Declan #Rice: FC Bayern officials are also looking at Sofyan #Amrabat of Florence. The Moroccan, who has drawn interest from FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Manchester United, among others, is on the Munich list for the No.6 position.

Although not of the same talent and caliber, the Moroccan would be a far cheaper option, which would leave Bayern with enough money to reinforce other key areas of the squad.

