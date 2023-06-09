Thomas Tuchel wants Bayern Munich to get their transfer business done quicker

Raphael Guerreiro is already in the bag for Bayern Munich, but they still face a crucial summer transfer window where Thomas Tuchel has been adamant that he wants to sign both a striker and a defensive, No. 6 midfielder.

Declan Rice has been the hottest transfer target for the midfield role, but Bayern will face stiff competition from Arsenal FC, who are also trying to sign the West Ham United skipper this summer. As for the striker, Randal Kolo Muani and Dušan Vlahović are both realistic options, but nothing is anywhere near concrete yet.

The sporting director’s vacancy at Bayern ever since Hasan Salihamidzic was sacked at the same time as Oliver Kahn (CEO) has left a bit of a hole in the transfer process. However, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who recently returned to the club’s supervisory board, has insisted that himself, Uli Hoeness, Tuchel, and new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen would be responsible for discussing all things transfers while the club continues its search for a new sporting director.

The clock is ticking for Bayern, though, and Tuchel would like the club to be getting their transfer business done sooner rather than later as the preseason preparations begin on the 1st of July after the international break this month. A personal phone call between himself and Guerreiro aided in convincing the Portuguese defender to join Bayern, but there’s still work to do in a race against time.

Per information from Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschaffl, Tuchel wanted better squad planning security and quicker transfers, but is ready to be patient based off of the early signals from some of their transfer targets — nothing is going to be easy and cut and dry. It’s going to require lengthy periods of negotiating and meetings to get the big deals over the line, but it’s a risk Bayern have to take if they want to sign players the same caliber as Rice.