Hansi Flick snubs Niklas Süle from Germany callup for attitude concerns

Former Bayern Munich defender Niklas Süle is usually a certainty in every international window for Die Mannschaft. Süle has been a top defender for years now in the Bundesliga and adds a level of physicality only few players on the team can provide. However, Hansi Flick has elected to exclude the Borussia Dortmund player this time around.

Flick on not calling up Süle: "My job is to make sure every player reaches their full potential. Niki could be one of the best defenders. His potential is huge. But I think he still leaves something to be desired. I want him to take a step forward in his attitude and mentality" pic.twitter.com/HIFj6PUuRX — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 6, 2023

After the success of Borussia Dortmund this season, this can be quite surprising. But Flick’s motive for excluding him is that he wants Süle to take a step forward in his attitude and mentality. While also pointing out how much potential the defender still has, Flick takes the responsibility of helping him reach that potential. Flick even said he could be one of the best defenders.

It is an interesting move, but many could be quick to criticise the fact that Leon Goretzka is terribly out of form, but is still making the cut for the international window. So is Flick playing favorites? Or does he have a mastermind strategy to get the team into shape for Euro 2024?