Daily Schmankerl: FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong “not a topic” for Bayern Munich; Manchester City agrees to terms with Thomas Tuchel transfer target from Chelsea; Real Madrid pitching swap deal for Alphonso Davies?; Neymar wants Manchester United; & MORE!

Earlier this week, Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic reported that Bayern Munich had FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong on its transfer list, but Bild says that is not the case:

Frenkie de Jong is currently not a topic for Bayern. The Dutchman is not the profile of a defensive midfielder Bayern are looking for. In addition, he wants to stay in Barcelona.

The odds on Bayern Munich landing West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice are long and it remains to be seen exactly what happens if Rice opts to stay in England. Who would Bayern Munich go for — if anyone — at that point? (Maybe this guy.)

De Jong is a player who has been long-rumored to be on Bayern Munich’s wish list (very similar the situation with Matthijs de Ligt last season), but it appears that the Dutchman is not yet ready to leave Catalonia.

Is it improbable for him to make the move to Bayern Munich this summer? Sure.

Would I completely scratch him off the list at this point? Not just yet.

Bayern Munich is desperate and could get super-aggressive if it feels like it needs to as the summer transfer window goes on.

Real Madrid might be proposing a swap deal to Bayern Munich in hopes of convincing the Bavarians to send Alphonso Davies to Spain. Who is the player that would be headed back to Bayern Munich in such a deal? Ferland Mendy.

Seriously:

Real Madrid are ready to offer Ferland Mendy in a player-plus-cash deal to sign Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies. According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are desperate to acquire the services of Alphonso Davies ahead of next season. The 22-year-old full-back has been on the radar of Los Blancos for quite a while now, and they are all set to make a move in the summer. Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez have suggested to Carlo Ancelotti the possibility of signing the Bayern Munich full-back. The trio had a meeting regarding the need to sign a new left-back. And it seems they are keen on acquiring Davies. Ferland Mendy has been a great servant for Los Blancos over the past few seasons, and he was integral to their triumph in last year’s Champions League. But, the 27-year-old has struggled with injuries. And in his absence Real Madrid have been forced to play Eduardo Camavinga in the left-back slot.

Despite some reports that were floating around, Bayern Munich is not interested in Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka:

Update #Ndicka: FC Bayern won’t enter the race confirmed. They are not interested.



➡️ Frankfurt bosses expect his final decision this week. #SGE@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/ta2rgyk9Mg — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 6, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar might only want a move to Manchester United:

Neymar has told PSG he only wants to join Man Utd this summer and will not leave the France capital for any other club.

We are deep in the throws of silly season with Bayern Munich and it has been absolute craziness for days now.

With some big name (and money!) players potentially coming in to Bayern Munich and some club staples potentially heading out, the team is in a state of flux. There is plenty to talk about, so let’s get to it:

The transfer of West Ham’s Declan Rice to Bayern Munich is not looking good...what’s next? Who can Bayern Munich get if Arsenal FC makes its play for Rice?

Thoughts on Bayern Munich’s plan to revamp its attack and why it has the futures for Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, and Serge Gnabry on shaky ground.

Why Raphael Guerreiro was a deft pickup.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s instability, how long it might take the new leadership to fix, and why patience will be vital for fans of the club.

West Ham United might be spending some of the money it will make on Declan Rice to pay for a transfer of Jonathan Tah from Bayer Leverkusen:

News #Tah: Alonso is pushing for him as he wants to keep him after top matches in the last months.



➡️ But: Release clause of €18m in summer

➡️ Many clubs from & are in

➡️ @WestHam one of the clubs. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/z9gfsoLU8N — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 6, 2023

Yeah...you might want to reconsider that, Hammers.

Former Gladbach striker Marcus Thuram could be on his way to Paris Saint-Germain:

PSG have scheduled new round of talks this week to discuss Marcus Thuram as concrete target. He’s in the list of Luis Campos. #PSG



Could be the 3rd free agent signing after Marco Asensio already completed and Milan Škriniar who signed a pre-contract in January. pic.twitter.com/7mrkG5tB1k — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2023

Manchester City has agreed to personal terms with Chelsea FC midfielder Mateo Kovačić per Fabrizio Romano:

EXCL: Mateo Kovacić has now agreed personal terms with Manchester City after advanced talks already revealed last week #MCFC



Kovacić wants the move, next step has to be between clubs as Chelsea and City will discuss fee after the UCL final.



Chelsea, open to sell Kovacić. pic.twitter.com/PKdCHsEL9B — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 8, 2023

Kovačić is said to be a favorite of Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel and was reportedly on the manager’s wish list of players for the summer transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund could be attempting to bring back İlkay Gündoğan:

Borussia Dortmund could end up re-signing Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer as Barcelona do not have the money to pay the German’s wages.

Sport, however, thinks Barca could make the midfielder an offer that he cannot refuse:

To try and convince him to join, Barcelona have offered Gundogan a three-year deal on reduced wages, while Arsenal have lodged a two-year contract offer and an unnamed Saudi club are also expected to join the running.

Having won the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich turn their attentions to the transfer window. The major topic of the week is Declan Rice, who is at the top of the list of the club’s options for defensive midfield. In addition, the fallout from the sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic continues with serious confusion in squad planning and reports that Bayern’s backline could be set for a shakeup.

