New Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen excited to lead club into new era

Freshly-minted Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is ready to get down to business and is going to let his experience at the club guide him in leading the organization into a new era.

“I had wonderful years here and it was one of the best decisions of my life 10 years ago. I had other life plans, but when it’s a matter of heart, you should consider changing plans. I would like to thank the entire Supervisory Board for this opportunity. The task will certainly not be easy in the next few weeks, but I’m looking forward to taking on this challenge,” Dreesen said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Dreesen plans to collaborative in his news role and will work with the supervisory board to ensure the club is headed in the proper direction for the future.

“We are a team. We have a lot of football expertise on the Supervisory Board. I had worked very intensively on the transfer business with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Football is our core business, of course I will get involved as CEO, in an appropriate way,” Dreesen said. “Mr. Hainer and I have talked a lot in the past few days. When you have the chance to become CEO of the biggest German club, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance. It didn’t take me long to think about it and I immediately said yes.”

Dreesen also plans to work closely with other big clubs in Germany, especially Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m on the DFL Presidium. Hans-Joachim Watzke and I have had very good discussions over the past few days. When Herbert Hainer asked me if I wanted to take over as CEO, the decision was easy. I will continue to be available to the DFL Executive Committee. A respectful relationship is valuable and it also achieves more in the long term than arguing,” said Dreesen. “I firmly believe that what takes place on the pitch also reflects what is happening at the club as a whole. When people enjoy their work and when you trust each other, you function better as a team. I see that as one of my major tasks. I also enjoy being close to fans.”