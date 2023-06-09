Four players to depart Bayern Munich Frauen

Summer is the season of change. No sooner have the Bayern Munich Frauen finished celebrating their terrific 2022/23 Frauen-Bundesliga win than they will already prepare to bid good-bye to four of their roster.

An announcement on the club website commemorated each of the departures:

Laura Benkarth — a five-year veteran and the club’s former number one goalkeeper (a place now occupied by Mala Grohs). Benkarth helped lead the Bavarians to their previous league triumph, in 2020/21.

Ivana Rudelić — a forward who has just completed her second stint at the club. In her first stint, she scored a 90th-minute goal to cap a 2-0 DFB-Pokal Final win and deliver the cup. A depth player over the course of the last three years, Rudelić can now add two Bundesliga titles to her tally.

Saki Kumagai — the talented center-back finishes a two-year spell in Bayern after previously starring for Olympique Lyon. Kumagai was a mainstay in the starting XI in each season and even scored eleven times for the Bavarians, nine of those coming in the league!

Emelyne Laurent — another former Lyon talent, Laurent’s stay in Bavaria lasted just one year. But it was a memorable one! Laurent played frequently from the bench, tallying 24 appearances in total (15 in the league).

The Frauen have already been busy replenishing the squad. We’ll be sure to keep you posted as the official announcements and new signings news comes in.