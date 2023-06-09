Breaking: Bayern Munich announces signing of RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer

After months of speculation, Bayern Munich has finally made it official — the club announced the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer.

Laimer, a 25-year-old Austria international, is best known for his ball-winning ability and should add depth and a different skill-set to the Bayern Munich midfield. Laimer can play the No. 6 or the No. 8 and can also be used as a right-back on short notice if the team finds itself battling injuries:

The biggest questions that arise with this transfer are how it will affect Leon Goretzka, Marcel Sabitzer, and Ryan Gravenberch. Public opinion on Goretzka seems to be souring a bit and he has found himself in the middle of a controversy by being fingered at the catalyst for Germany’s World Cup protest, which was not something fully backed by all members of the national team.

Sabitzer figures to be the odd-man out and seems likely to move on when he returns from his loan at Manchester United. As for Gravenberch, the squeaky wheel got the grease. After complaining about a lack of playing time in the Hinrunde, the Dutchman was left off the Dutch World Cup squad and started to emerge in loan and transfer rumors (including one involving Liverpool).

If no one leaves, Bayern Munich will have five starting caliber midfielders on its roster — something that might only work if the team moves to a 4-3-3.

Whatever the case, Laimer’s presence will give Thomas Tuchel a midfielder who can operate a little bit differently than the other players on the roster. Per Sport Bild’s Christian Falk, Laimer received a four-year contract from Bayern Munich.