Bayern Munich sporting director target Max Eberl has spoken with RB Leipzig about future

Bayern Munich are still on the lookout for the successor of now former sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžic. Their main target at the moment is RB Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl, who moved to the Saxons following a 14-year spell in the same position at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Although Leipzig don’t want to let him go, Bayern may have a chance.

According to a report by Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Eberl agreed with Oliver Mintzlaff (his superior) to stay put during the summer transfer window. However, Leipzig are willing to talk with Bayern if the latter comes up with a suitable offer.

Eberl was a Bayern product, rising through the ranks and spending 15 years at the club from 1979 (youth teams) to 1994 (first team). He has played for VfL Bochum, Greuther Fürth, and Gladbach where he would retire in 2005 and take up a job at the club.