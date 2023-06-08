Alphonso Davies’ agent sends a warning to Bayern Munich: “I’ve spoken to other clubs”

Speaking to Canadian sports outlet TSN, Alphonso Davies’ agent has issued a clear warning to Bayern Munich regarding the status of his client. Nick Huoseh, the man responsible for bringing Davies to the Sabener Strasse in the first place, is now actively talking about negotiations with other clubs. This comes as interest from Real Madrid has been circulating in the media, amid a massive executive shakeup behind the scenes at Bayern Munich.

“There is a lot of navigating to do,” said Huoseh. “I have spoken to other clubs — they have texted and spoken to us; but we haven’t had any in-depth conversations with anybody.”

“He [Davies] is with Bayern Munich,” continued Huoseh. “He has two years remaining on his contract. We don’t know what will happen in a year from now.”

Huoseh seems put off by the sudden executive reshuffle at Bayern Munich, which saw Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn fired, with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness returning to the helm. Salihamidzic was always the Davies camp’s #1 point of contact at Bayern Munich, and without him, things seem to have become complicated.

“He’s happy at Bayern,” added Huoseh. “He’s won a number of titles at Bayern and they’re a good club, one of the top clubs in the world. And there are not many clubs he can move to when you think about it. There are a select few clubs that an athlete like Alphonso Davies can go to.”

Despite this, Househ added that “anything is possible” and Davies could stay at Bayern for his whole career, or he could move. This is classic agent-speak, a code word for “pay up or we’ll leave.” Davies currently earns less than €10 million per year at Bayern Munich, and a contract extension should see his salary jump significantly. Given that there’s not a single club in the world that wouldn’t like to have Davies on their roster, Bayern have little leverage in this regard.

In the meantime, the player won’t let himself get dragged into these discussions.

“It’s a turnover situation right now [at Bayern], you can see there is change in management, but that doesn’t really affect the players,” said Davies. “For me it’s important to play for the club I’m at.”

Hopefully, he’ll play for the club he’s at for a long time yet.