Somehow, Bayern Munich still has Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane on list of transfer targets

According to a report from Raphael Honigstein of The Athletic, Bayern Munich has STILL not officially thrown in the towel on its hopes of bringing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to Germany during the summer transfer window.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured the brief report which lists Kane, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and Juventus attacker Dušan Vlahović on its list of transfer targets:

Bayern are still hopeful that Harry Kane could be persuaded to come to Allianz Arena. Randal Kolo Muani and Dušan Vlahović also remain on the shortlist.

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Kane has been the “on-again, off-again” rumor of the past three months. There has been no indication that Kane wants to leave England — or really even wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur.

According to 90Min.com, Tottenham might not be willing to sell Kane at any cost this summer, despite legitimate interest from (at least) Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain:

Tottenham Hotspur have told Harry Kane they will not sell him this summer, 90min understands. Kane’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season and the two parties are no closer to agreeing terms over a fresh deal. The striker has been courted by some of Europe’s top clubs in recent months, with the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and PSG interested. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are ready to step up a pursuit of Kane following Karim Benzema’s shock move to Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. 90min previously reported the belief across the continent was that Kane would not be allowed to leave Spurs this summer.

Whatever the case, it still seems very unlikely that Kane suits up in the Bundesliga next season.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich?

