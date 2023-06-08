Report: FC Augsburg willing to take Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel on loan for 2023/24

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), FC Augsburg could be a loan destination for Bayern Munich’s prized youngster Mathys Tel:

Augsburg are interested in signing Mathys Tel on loan from Bayern. It depends on Thomas Tuchel. Should the coach decide that Tel has to get match practice elsewhere, Augsburg would be very interested in a loan deal.

It is unclear what Tuchel’s plans are for Tel at this stage, but some recent reports indicate that there could be a large amount of turnover in Bayern Munich’s attack. If an opportunity for more playing time emerges with a good club in a top-five league — like FC Augsburg — the Bavarians could seriously consider giving Tel the chance to pick up more playing time.

Tel’s position also is up for debate at the moment. Some view him as a striker, but others think he profiles more as a wing. Regardless, he might have a much better chance to figure that out elsewhere on loan for next season.