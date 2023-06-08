Do you have €30 million? If so, you can get Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard...TODAY!

According to a report from Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich has set its price on versatile defender Benjamin Pavard.

If one of the rumored clubs interested in the Frenchman is willing to pay €30 million, they can have Pavard...today:

Bayern will allow Benjamin Pavard to leave the club immediately if they receive a €30m bid.

By mostly all accounts, Pavard had a fantastic season. Aptly changing between right-back and center-back, Pavard was an extremely valuable player to both Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. For the analytics crowd, Pavard was rated in the Best XI of Europe’s Top 5 Leagues by both WhoScore.com and Sofascore.com.

Pavard, however, wants to play center-back full-time and also is rumored to want a new challenge, so he has likely played his last game with the Rekordmeister.

Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea FC, Manchester United, Manchester City, AC Milan, and Liverpool are among the clubs rumored to have interest in the 27-year-old.