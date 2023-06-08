Here’s how Bayern Munich will retain Alphonso Davies (with some help from Marco Neppe)

Bayern Munich wingback Alphonso Davies is being targeted by Real Madrid and so far, halted contract talks with the Bavarians with a potential departure on the cards if Bayern fail to play this game properly. Although this is not the outcome the Rekordmeister wants, they might have a saving grace in the form of head scout Marco Neppe.

According to Tz journos Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Neppe was the one who saw Davies’ potential and the one who brought him to Munich. Bayern thinks that he is the key to getting contract talks with the Canadian going again. Another reason why Bayern want to keep Davies is for brand exposure; Davies’ shirt is the most sold in North America by any Bayern player at the present.

Bayern value Davies at €100 million and give him €10 million a year but Davies and his management want a raise. Neppe has to get to work sharpish.