Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman touches on Julian Nagelsmann possibly being the next PSG coach

Kingsley Coman has grown to be one of Bayern Munich’s best players on the team. The soon to be 27-year-old has had an impressive record as of late and former coach Julian Nagelsmann was part of that, having coached Coman from 2021 to 2023. Now that Nagelsmann is on the verge of becoming the next Paris Saint-Germain coach, Kingsley decided to speak about the news.

“He’s a great coach, we had some great times together,” Coman remarked (RMC Sport as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Unfortunately, after that, what happened, happened — but he’s a great coach. He has a lot of desire; he is young and I wish him the best for the future. I know that he will do very good things, regardless of which club he goes to.”

Coman also won’t mind beating a Nagelsmann-led PSG team down the line: “He’s not my coach (anymore). If he goes to PSG and we play them tomorrow, I hope we beat them, So I really have no opinion on that.”

Nevertheless, he still holds the 35-year-old coach in high regard. “I wish him the best. Whether he goes to Paris or elsewhere, it’s the same thing for me,” Coman said.