Does Bayern Munich have seven players on its chopping block?

Inevitably, Bayern Munich is going to undergo some changes this summer, but at least one report indicates that the Bavarians could be looking to offload as many as seven players during the summer transfer window.

According to the Daily Mail (yeah, we know), Bayern Munich has the following players up for sale this summer:

Sadio Mané

Leroy Sané

Serge Gnabry

Bouna Sarr

Alexander Nübel

Marcel Sabitzer

Banjamin Pavard

This is what the English outlet had to say:

Sadio Mané is the headline name on Bayern Munich’s seven-man transfer list ahead of the summer window, according to reports in Germany. Bayern’s wingers appear to be first on the chopping block, with Mane, Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry all reportedly heading for the exit door, according to German outlet Bild. Right-back Bouna Sarr, goalkeeper Alexander Nubel and central midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, whose loan spell at Manchester United drew to a close at the end of the season, are also free to leave. It’s understood Benjamin Pavard completes the seven-strong list after choosing not to extend his deal at Bayern.

The report also acknowledged that Lucas Hernandez and Leon Goretzka might be candidates to leave Bavaria, too, but maybe their exclusion from the list indicates that the club is more resistant to sell them.

Regardless, it seems very doubtful that Bayern Munich will offload all seven players, especially when selling any more than one of that winger contingent would require the club to add yet another attacker.