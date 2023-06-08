Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid competing for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz?; Manchester United eyeing Leon Goretzka if Declan Rice moves to Germany; Noussair Mazraoui looking at United; Madrid wants Benjamin Pavard; Sergio Ramos to MLS?; and MORE!

As far as craziness goes, Wednesday was at the top of the list for Bayern Munich’s zany transfer rumors.

We saw plans to sell Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Benjamin Pavard, Bouna Sarr, Alexander Nübel, and Marcel Sabitzer all drop, along with a strategy for how the Bavarians could secure West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, and Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Randal Kolo Muani (who Bayern Munich might see as a wing).

Truly, it was nutty.

Now, though, another name might be added to that “incoming” list — Chelsea FC attacker and Germany international Kai Havertz:

Bayern Munich could offer Real Madrid competition to sign Chelsea star Kai Havertz. According to the Guardian, Bayern Munich could offer Real Madrid competition in the race to sign Chelsea star Kai Havertz. The Germany international is valued at £75million by the Blues and he has two years left on his deal. It doesn’t seem likely that he will sign a new deal. A return to Germany could prove to be beneficial for him. It is a league he knows well, and where he made his name with Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich has long held interest in Havertz and manager Thomas Tuchel has experience in working with the 23-year-old in London.

Could this be something we see arise out of nowhere during the summer transfer window?

Before you dismiss it, though, Tuchel is toying with a 4-1-4-1 formation, which would make a player like Havertz a multi-dimensional weapon to have, as he could conceivably fill several roles.

Just food for thought...

Should the unthinkable happen — Bayern Munich inking West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice — Manchester United is standing by and hoping to take advantage of how the situation affects Leon Goretzka:

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka who will be moved on by the German giants if they sign West Ham captain Declan Rice. Arsenal are reportedly willing to break their transfer record to pay £90million to West Ham and offer Rice £300,000-a-week. Rice is their number one priority, but the Gunners will face plenty of competition for his services – with United and Bayern emerging as major contenders. Rice, 24, held talks with Bayern chiefs last month, as manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to make him his new midfield linchpin. The England international’s priority is captaining West Ham in their Europa Conference League final against Italian side Fiorentina on Wednesday. A report in Sky Germany claims that part of Bayern’s plans to sign Rice would include moving on Goretzka. While United are interested in signing the West Ham star themselves, the report adds that they could instead turn to the German international as an alternative. The former Schalke midfielder was substituted off in Bayern’s final game of the campaign having only been introduced onto the pitch earlier in the second half. Tuchel apologised to the player for his strategic move, but it is a clear indicator over how his future at the club is perceived. United are likely to be undergoing major squad restructuring this summer and while additions in central midfield are not the priority, there are question marks over the futures of Fred and Scott McTominay, with new additions likely.

Real Madrid could get serious about Benjamin Pavard:

While Pavard has largely played as a centre-back (BFW Editor’s Note: They mean “right-back”) for Bayern through his tenure, he no longer wants to continue in that position. He wants confirmation from his next club that he will be deployed as a centre-back. Before joining Bayern, Pavard almost exclusively played as a centre-back for Stuttgart, but was extensively used on right for the French National Team. He also won the 2018 World Cup as a starter for France in that position. Real Madrid are not the only club interested in the 27-year-old, though. Barcelona also have the player on their radar for the summer, while Manchester City and Manchester United are also considering a move this summer.

Pavard’s move to Bayern Munich ultimately proved to be successful for him. He won a lot of trophies, made a lot of money, and set himself up nicely for this kind of move. Kudos to him on using the system for all that it can offer.

Having won the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich turn their attentions to the transfer window. The major topic of the week is Declan Rice, who is at the top of the list of the club’s options for defensive midfield. In addition, the fallout from the sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic continues with serious confusion in squad planning and reports that Bayern’s backline could be set for a shakeup.

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

WHO could be the striker Bayern Munich signs this season? A summary of realistic options.

The pros and cons of Dusan Vlahovic.

What if Bayern Munich can’t secure one of its top transfer targets?

The big one: Would Declan Rice even consider a move to Bayern? What’s in it for him?

Debating the merits of bringing in Declan Rice — the impact on Leon Goretzka/Konrad Laimer/Ryan Gravenberch, could Kimmich do his job, his potential role in the system, and alternatives.

Has losing Brazzo thrown a wrench in Bayern’s long term squad planning?

WHY is the board trying to sign Raphael Guerreiro?

What happens if Bayern Munich loses both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard?

If you had to sell only one, who would it be?

Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui might be looking at a move to Manchester United to play for Erik ten Hag:

Noussair Mazraoui wants to leave Bayern Munich amidst Manchester United interest. Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui wants to leave the Bundesliga giants this summer amidst interest from Manchester United, according to kicker (h/t Express). The Morocco international has fallen out of favour under Thomas Tuchel. As things stand, the right-back has no intention of being a backup at the Bavarians in the upcoming campaign. To that end, the 25-year-old is considering parting ways with the Allianz Arena side. As per Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Red Devils are one of the teams who have him on their radar. Mazraoui made his way through the youth ranks at Ajax Amsterdam. He became a key player for the Eredivisie outfit under Erik ten Hag.

Granit Xhaka’s rumored transfer to Bayer Leverkusen seems just about ready to go final:

News #Xhaka: It will take a few more days before both clubs reach an agreement. Xhaka still wants to join Bayer 04 and is waiting for the next steps.



➡️ His contract is almost negotiated

➡️ Arsenal needs a replacement first (Rice, Gündogan, Caicedo)

FC Bayern no topic.

After being named to WhoScored.com’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Season, Benjamin Pavard was not done there with the honors.

Pavard and Bayern Munich teammate Joshua Kimmich were named to Sofascore’s Top 5 European Leagues Team of the Season:

Team of the Season



And now, the best of the best — our highest-rated XI from the top 5 European leagues this season!



These eleven players enjoyed an incredibly successful 2022/23 on an individual level, so we can only tip our hat off to each and every one of them. pic.twitter.com/rFXe6qBDib — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) June 7, 2023

With Raphael Guerriero on the squad, too, there is a heavy Bayern Munich flavor to it.

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Bayern Munich somehow won its 11th consecutive Bundesliga championship as Borussia Dortmund suffered through a massive collapse — and somehow that was one of the least crazy stories of the week.

Admittedly, Bayern Munich fans have had a lot to process with everything, so what better way to do it than with the Weekend Warm-up Podcast and at Bavarian Football Works.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some thoughts on the title win and the massive fallout that saw CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić get sacked.

Who might be coming in: Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Who might be headed out: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies.

Who is likely coming back (at least for a little while): Marcel Sabitzer.

Why this might be the summer that Bayern Munich “goes big.”

As you can see, there is a lot to cover.

Lionel Messi might not be the only legend heading to MLS. Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos could be on his way to the United States as well (unless he opts for what will be a massive offer from Saudi Areabia):

We close with Sergio Ramos. The 37-year-old Spanish central defender has lost his job: his goodbye to PSG is official, after only two seasons in which, of course, he has not shone. Ramos has offers from Arabia and the MLS on the table, but nothing has been decided yet...

Real Madrid could be contemplating bringing in Liverpool FC attacker Roberto Firmino, who is leaving Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer on a free transfer:

Real Madrid are weighing up whether to make an offer to Roberto Firmino, who is leaving Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

Dominik Szoboszlai might be irking his bosses at RB Leipzig and is drawing interest from Newcastle United:

News #Szoboszlai: Player is very open to leave RB in summer as he's aware of the concrete interest from @NUFC as revealed.



➡️ He’s a top transfer target of #NUFC

➡️ Release clause of around €70m

➡️ RB bosses not happy with his latest statements

➡️ It’s a question of the price… pic.twitter.com/zp9aGRIqrj — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 3, 2023

Szoboszlai was a one-time transfer target of Bayern Munich.