FC Bayern Muenchen Extends Contract With Thomas Mueller Until 2024

Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings

Müller’s insight to the events surrounding the club and snippets of his life

Have you ever wondered what footballers have on their mind? Being a professional athlete won’t hinder one being a writer on the side, enter Thomas Müller. The Bayern Munich player is known to have a lot of hobbies outside of football, and one of those is writing. If you’re not aware of it already, he writes a monthly newsletter where he jots down his thoughts, observations, announcements, and more! Do note that what Müller writes is mainly centered around football.

Although they are released by email, we decided to ease up the process by delivering them to you. Müller also has special promos exclusive to subscribers of his newsletters, so you could sign up as well if you want in on those. If you want to voice your thoughts on what Müller wrote, however, BFW is the place to do it!

So, hope you’re as excited as I am to see what Müller has in store for us!

