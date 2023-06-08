Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller’s Monthly Musings: June 2023

This will be a brand-new series that is based on the monthly newsletter of Bayern Munich player Thomas Müller. In these newsletters, he reflects on the recent events on and off the pitch. At the start of every month, he releases these newsletters as a summary of the previous month. Without further ado, let’s see what Thomas thought of the events of May 2023

The 3-1 loss to Leipzig

For me, the last game actually started a week before, directly after the defeat against Leipzig in the Allianz Arena. We had everything on our hands and then we lost the game. You can imagine complete disappointment on all levels. But somehow, I got a different feeling very quickly. I didn’t want to give this general disappointment any space and immediately tried to counteract it. Positivity and optimism were the order of the day. It was all about getting us into positions again on the last day of the game. Full steam ahead and let’s see what we get for it. There are always miracles The summer break certainly offers enough time for negative things, criticism, and deeper analyses.

Müller knew that wallowing in the defeat against Leipzig wasn’t going to do him and the rest of the team any good, so he therefore put aside those troubling thoughts and put full focus into maintaining an upbeat atmosphere heading into the final game of the Bundesliga… and it paid off.

The Closely Contested Finale

The Koln fans and stadium are not an easy place to be. The team is known for aggressive football with strong pressing. The place is dry and dull, the weather hot. A challenging setup, then. The game is like a reflection of our mixed second half. A great goal by Kingsley [Coman] gives us an early lead, my own good chance goes against the post. Leroy’s [Sané] goal is correctly disallowed. So, it was 1-0 at half time. Everything supposedly on track, but still pointing to the button. At half-time we change things up a bit and consciously concentrate more on the defensive because of the overall constellation. The late penalty for Koln and the subsequent goal conceded; these plans are then completely thrown overboard. Roll backwards, back on offense. We need at least one goal. Immediately after being substituted, I get a cell phone from one of our physiotherapists so that I can keep up with what’s happening in Dortmund. Ever since Mainz took a 2-0 lead at half-time at BVB, my thoughts have been: if Mainz stays ahead until the 80th minute, it could work. Crazy. But first you have to do your own homework. Then salvation is on our side. Jamal makes an action as if from a single source. I have a perfect view of the ball’s trajectory and as soon as he shot, I can see that it’s going into the right pocket [bottom right corner]. A world-class goal to [win] the championship?! The emotions that are unleashed in us players and all FCB fans are insane. This course really has the maximum impact on the glands. After the game we stood in a circle around the cell phone. I give the score every 5 seconds. Our mood: whistle, shit (sic), 2:2 [Dortmund equalize against Mainz on 96 minutes]... just whistle that thing off. Suddenly the cheering comes from our fan curve. The first boys of us give in to the cheering. The ticker on the mobile phone says nothing about a final whistle. But then I think to myself, okay, they’ll be right. Now it’s time to celebrate, and smartly! The atmosphere in the square and in the entire station was outstanding. Not only were our fans relieved, but the Koln fans also celebrated. Longtime captain Jonas Hector and their goalkeeper Timo Horn said goodbye. I’ve known Jonas for a long time. Everyone in Cologne wore a Hector jersey. Great farewell, congratulations from my side too.

Celebrations!

There was a loud celebration in the dressing room. Music, beer, and pizza could not be missing, [Eric Maxim] Choupo[-Moting] was DJ. A nice aspect that maybe not everyone noticed: The whole of the coaching staff and all the players traveled to Koln, even if they didn’t have a job to do there. We all hugged each other. And so, we celebrated the madness together and were happy to be able to experience it. We are all children of the Bundesliga and football. And this finale was just amazing. That’s why I love football. Later we took the plane back to Munich. In a party location we then continued to celebrate in the immediate vicinity.

Frauen Meisters

The crowning glory came on Sunday. We wanted to support our Frauen team on their way to the championship. So, we arranged to meet up for a weisswurst breakfast at Säbener Strasse and then moved on to the FC Bayern campus. The women won their game confidently and clearly with 11:1 So, everything was ready for a joint championship celebration at the Marienplatz. You could feel the spontaneity of the event. Our emotions on the balcony and those of the fans were more natural and simply fresher. Really nice

Executive Changes

At this point I would like to thank Oli and Brazzo for the time together in office! The highlight was of course our Champions League victory in Portugal 2020. I experienced them both as a board member and as a player. I also got to know them off the field as people. And so I have and always had a good relationship with them. It is completely clear that her release could work like this in the fast-moving football business. I am excited which way it will continue. I will definitely meet both of them on the golf course.

Time to Unwind