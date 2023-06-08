It’s that time again!

Bayern Munich’s season is over and now we are left to debate what went right, what went wrong, and how everyone ended up in this place.

The BFW Postseason Breakdown will cover many of the controversial topics and talking points that emerged via the categories we will present for you to vote on.

Let’s not waste any more time and you can get down to it...

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Defensive Player

Despite some lapses, this was a pretty terrific campaign for Bayern Munich’s backline. There were a few players who were awesome and some others who were disappointing. The interesting part of this will be to see how everyone lands on this...let’s go!

Chuck: I thought Matthijs de Ligt and Benjamin Pavard were outstanding, while Dayot Upamecano’s late slump tarnished his season a bit. Lucas Hernandez didn’t finish the campaign after his World Cup injury and Noussair Mazraoui missed a decent chunk of the second half as well. Alphonso Davies was inconsistent and disappointing in my eyes and I did not care for Joao Cancelo’s indifference toward actually playing defense (though he does have some sizzling offensive skills). When used (which was not a lot), Josip Stanišić was very good (but again, it was a small sample size). Daley Blind also barely played. For me, it came down to De Ligt and Pavard and I gave De Ligt the edge for the way he improved as a player and grew as a leader over the course of the season. As a sidenote, Yann Sommer was great in my eyes as well and I can almost see how some folks might even point to Manuel Neuer for his quality before he was injured. I’m still going with the Dutchman, though. Selection: Matthijs de Ligt.

RIPLT: The obvious choice would be Matthijs de Ligt. It’s still insane how we got such a good player for a an absolute steal (70 million, he can easily go over 100). Superb defender and secret attacker, what more could you want? Pavard was good too but MDL is simply above and beyond his defensive companions. Selection: Matthijs de Ligt.

RLD: I hate to go with the crowd but for me it was 100% Matthijs de Light this season. I had expectations of an above average defender coming in for us with MdL and he way exceeded them. Smooth movement, grace under fire, sweet passing, the right amount of physicality and even some healthy does of offence. He has the potential to be a towering leader in our defense over a number of years. I am just glade he donated all that chocolate to charity or else he would have ended up looking like Sule. Selection: Matthijs de Ligt.

Ineednoname: Bouna Sa ... yeah who am I kidding? It’s De Ligt. Let’s not make this longer than it needs to be. Matthijs de Ligt made maybe four mistakes all season. He was probably the player of the year, given the circumstances. Selection: Matthijs de Ligt.

Logan: De Ligt seems to be the unanimous decision here too. Bayern went through a change in goalies and a change in coaches, both of which cause changes in how the backline plays. Playing the most games among the defenders, De Ligt was the constant that kept everything organized. Selection: Matthijs de Ligt.