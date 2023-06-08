Napoli tried to swing for ex-Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann?

Italian champions SSC Napoli reportedly made a late push for Bayern Munich’s ousted manager Julian Nagelsmann, per a report a week ago from Tutto’s Marco Conterio, as captured by Get Football News Italy.

This was the second contact in recent weeks between the camps. The first was “exploratory” in nature, while the second came with an offer — but apparently too low for Nagelsmann’s tastes. The former Bayern man has meanwhile been linked extensively with Paris Saint-Germain, where compensation presumably won’t be much of an issue.

The Serie A giants have an impending vacancy. Luciano Spalletti is going on sabbatical after running away with the league this year, and while familiar names like Luis Enrique have also been tossed about, it looks as if Nagelsmann is the apple of their eye.

As with Chelsea FC and Tottenham, though, it at least appears that Nagelsmann is the party spurning the interest. After one and a half seasons at the helm of the Bavarians, the ex-RB Leipzig coach can be plenty choosy about his next destination.

So while the chance for Bayern’s former half-space tactician to work with Napoli’s spoils in attack would have been intriguing — no less so because they still have Bayern-linked Victor Osimhen operating as the No. 9 — it looks like one more partnership for the imagination only.

As for Nagelsmann? PSG have sacked Christophe Galtier on June 6th, with Bayern’s Champions League thumping of the Parisians (conducted under Nagelsmann) playing an apparent role in the decision. It’s looking like it will be the French champions, not the Italian ones, to secure the German coach’s services.