Breaking: Fabrizio Romano says Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro have deal in place

Right around the time that the Bundesliga season ended and Bayern Munich just barely edged out Borussia Dortmund, the latter’s Raphael Guerreiro emerged as a transfer target for the Rekordmeister.

Bayern Munich is running the risk of losing Benjamin Pavard this summer and potentially even Lucas Hernandez, though he could still sign a contract extension with Bayern instead of leaving for Paris Saint-Germain.

Nonetheless, Thomas Tuchel would want defensive reinforcements if at least one of the pair of French defenders leaves and Guerreiro is a prime target for him. He’s already well familiar with him from his tenure as Dortmund manager before he moved on to PSG.

Per information from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, things are moving in a positive direction with regards to a potential Guerreiro transfer to Bayern this summer. He reports that there have been more talks between the player and his representatives regarding a move and that there’s even been a telephone conversation between Tuchel and the Portuguese international. He suggests a verbal agreement is close, but not quite done yet and the the player himself has signaled he wants the move to happen.

Plettenberg also states that both Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan are interested in trying to sign Guerreiro, but nothing beyond just the interest is mentioned.

That interest, however, does not matter, though. Fabrizio Romano says an agreement is in place: