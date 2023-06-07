Transfer shocker! Futures of Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry in doubt at Bayern Munich as club wants both Dusan Vlahovic and Randal Kolo Muani

According to an explosive report from ESPN correspondent Constantin Eckner, Bayern Munich executives have asked to meet with the representatives for star wingers Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry to discuss the respective future of each player.

It seemed inconceivable just a few days ago that Bayern Munich could sell one of the duo — let alone both of them. Now, though, Bayern Munich could be seeking to start the 2023/24 season with a clean slate in the attack:

Sources also have told ESPN that the agents of both Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry have been asked to see Bayern’s new decision-makers to discuss the future of their respective clients. The belief is that at least one of the two German internationals should be transferred out of the club this summer to make room for incoming players.

Selling both players does seem like a longshot, but if Eckner is correct, moving at least one of them during the summer transfer window seems conceivable. Per Eckner, the end goal would be for Bayern Munich to make a big splash by signing Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic AND Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani.

The journalist thinks the Bavarians could attempt to sign both attackers as Kolo Muani can play as a wing:

A major transfer target will be a striker, with Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani being at the top of the list. While Kolo Muani has served as a No. 9 for Frankfurt this season, he could be considered as a wing option by Tuchel, who, according to sources, would like to bring in both Vlahovic and Kolo Muani, partnering them with Muller or Kingsley Coman in a front three.

That seems like....a lot, but Eckner also stated that Sadio Mané is also up for sale as well and that the club could lose Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard as well. Conceivably, the Bavarians could lose a lot of salary costs from their budget, while also bringing in large chunks of cash to help fund this kind of ambitious transfer planning.

There is little doubt that there will be major movement on the Bayern Munich roster, but for all that to come to fruition, it would take massive amounts of money and some creative deal-making.

Can a club without a sporting director pull all of that off?

We will find out soon enough.

Want more thoughts on Bayern Munich’s transfer plans? Check out our most recent podcast on Spotify or below: