Bayern Munich give Lucas Hernandez an ultimatum of one-week to decide if he stays or gets sold

Lucas Hernandez has recently been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich. The destination is French club Paris Saint-Germain who are looking to bolster their defense with more players. Hernandez extending with Bayern should have been a given but the club have dawdled for too long, which is something that PSG pounced on. Given the situation, Bayern made a deal with Lucas.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the Bayern bosses have given the 27-year-old defender one week to decide whether to stay and negotiate with the club for an extension or decide against a new contract and go to PSG.

If Lucas ends up going for the latter, Bayern will pretty much want some cash in exchange for Hernandez’s services. CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and coach Thomas Tuchel are in contact with Lucas regarding his status. Bayern want a decision by the time the former Atletico Madrid man returns from holiday.

Quick BFW Analysis

While I am against a Lucas transfer away from the club, his injuries are too burdensome for him to have showcase his defensive prowess. If Bayern also do get a handsome fee for him, then maybe the club should let him leave.