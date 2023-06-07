Bayern Munich set to open talks with Lucas Hernández once again

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich’s French centre back Lucas Hernández did a complete 180, at one point seeming completely loyal to Bayern Munich and set to extend his contract, and then within days his mind was completely changed, his heart now set on Paris Saint-Germain. The Frenchman was reportedly attracted by PSG’s longer five year contract offer and probably also the more lucrative salary package, as well as being deterred away from Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich seem determined to open talks with Hernández nonetheless, as reported by Tobi Altschäffl of Sport BILD (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern want to open new contract talks with Lucas Hernández this week. PSG are offering the defender a 5-year deal, significantly longer than Bayern's offer [@altobelli13, @SPORTBILD] pic.twitter.com/JhsapraWcH — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 6, 2023

The length of contract seems to be the sticking point for Hernández, so Bayern could maybe win him back over if they match PSG’s length of contract. However, the fact Hernández is no longer as loyal to Bayern as previously seemed must be taken major note of. Maybe it isn’t worth giving him the kind of money he’s on if his heart isn’t all here, and I say this as (formerly) one of the biggest fans of the player.