The worst kept secret in Germany: Future Bayern Munich midfielder Konrad Laimer wants to “establish himself”

Bayern Munich’s signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has been rumored for months now, but no official confirmation has dropped as of yet.

The pending move is one of the Bundesliga’s worst kept secrets and Laimer sounds as if he wants to talk about it....but cannot. When asked by Talk im Hangar-7 about a potential move to Bayern Munich, Laimer referenced that he “wants to establish himself everywhere.”

“I’m a guy who wants to establish himself everywhere, no matter where or with whom. When I go somewhere, I want to do my best and make sure I succeed - regardless of where it is. That’s what I’m looking for,” Laimer said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I had a great time in Leipzig. I’m happy to take another trophy with me after six years there. It was a great ending. I’m ready for what’s ahead.”

Laimer figures to add a new dynamic to the Bayern Munich midfield (and maybe even at right-back), which could give Tuchel some tactical flexibility on how to best match up with opponents next season.