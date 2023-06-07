Daily Schmankerl: Declan Rice to Bayern Munich “not impossible”, but “isn’t likely”; Real Madrid ready for Benjamin Pavard bid...and maybe Chelsea’s Kai Havertz, too; Jude Bellingham cheaper now for Madrid; Could Bayern look at Denis Zakaria?; & MORE!

The rumors linking Bayern Munich to West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice have been swirling for weeks and have absolutely captured the attention of many fans of the Rekordmeister.

When debating the topic, the main argument is not Rice’s quality or even how much money it would take, but if this is even a move that he would consider making at this stage of his career.

Pundit Dean Jones says he knows a little information that could spoil the hopes of Bayern Munich fans who are optimistic about a move:

According to Dean Jones, there isn’t much basis to these rumours. Speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones said that he’s not sure Rice will move to Bayern Munich, saying that he knows people close to Declan Rice and that one of those people actually laughed when he asked about a move to Bayern. Jones shared what happened when he asked about Bayern Munich. “Declan Rice does not have a desire to join Bayern Munich ahead of the other clubs that are in for him. I’m not saying it’s impossible, nothing is ever impossible, but everything I know about this, and I know people who are really close with Declan Rice, one of them literally laughed when I asked if he’ll sign for Bayern Munich, he’s very home-orientated, and they’re so close. He doesn’t want to step out of that,” Jones said.

There is no reason to doubt the story — it seems conceivable. The thought of Rice moving to Germany and leaving the Premier League during his prime years does seem unthinkable. Crazier things have happened, but the Bavarians are likely trying to swim upstream on this pursuit.

Most fans agree that it would be great, but many are also very skeptical that it can get done. As always, we shall see.

It appears that Real Madrid might really be positioning itself to pick up Chelsea’s Kai Havertz. Talks are expected to start soon:

News #Havertz: Real Madrid is really possible because a contract extension with Chelsea beyond 2025 is not in sight at this stage. Therefore #CFC is willing to sell him. Havertz, open to join #RealMadrid Concrete talks/negotiations expected to start soon He’s not a 1:1 replacement for Benzema €50-60m + bonus payments!

Having won the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich turn their attentions to the transfer window. The major topic of the week is Declan Rice, who is at the top of the list of the club’s options for defensive midfield. In addition, the fallout from the sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic continues with serious confusion in squad planning and reports that Bayern’s backline could be set for a shakeup.

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

WHO could be the striker Bayern Munich signs this season? A summary of realistic options.

The pros and cons of Dusan Vlahovic.

What if Bayern Munich can’t secure one of its top transfer targets?

The big one: Would Declan Rice even consider a move to Bayern? What’s in it for him?

Debating the merits of bringing in Declan Rice — the impact on Leon Goretzka/Konrad Laimer/Ryan Gravenberch, could Kimmich do his job, his potential role in the system, and alternatives.

Has losing Brazzo thrown a wrench in Bayern’s long term squad planning?

WHY is the board trying to sign Raphael Guerreiro?

What happens if Bayern Munich loses both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard?

If you had to sell only one, who would it be?

Speaking of Real Madrid, they could be catching a break when it comes to the costs associated with a move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham:

Despite initial expectations that Jude Bellingham would end up in the English top-flight, it’s looking increasingly set for the midfielder to link up with Real Madrid instead. Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest column that the player’s contract (with two years remaining) is a major factor with regards to lowering the asking price from €150m (£129m) to a likely €100m (£86m). “Jude Bellingham is on the verge of a move to Real Madrid. The clubs still have to agree,” the BILD journalist wrote. “BVB will get a smaller transfer fee than expected! Instead of surpassing Ousmane Dembélé’s record sum (€140m to Barça), Borussia should “only” receive a fixed fee of €100m plus around €20m in possible bonuses. The hoped-for €150m will not be there because Bellingham only has two years of his contract remaining. Discussions between all parties are respectful. Real and Dortmund have very good relations.”

According to Fabrizio Romano (via 90Min.com), Real Madrid is expected to announce the move shortly:

Real Madrid are expected to confirm an agreement to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund next week.

At one point, Denis Zakaria was firmly on Bayern Munich’s radar. Now, the defensive midfielder is likely available — and maybe for cheap — as Juventus seems open to selling him:

Denis Zakaria confirms he’s leaving Chelsea: “It's been a tough time but you guys always had my back. Thanks to everyone who's been supporting me! Let's focus on beautiful memories”. #CFC



Pochettino told the club not to trigger the buy option clause — Zak returns to Juve. pic.twitter.com/JtbRDzzsWn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023

Should Bayern Munich kick the tires on what would be a potentially cheap move? At this point — after failing to establish himself at Juventus and Chelsea FC — I would say “No.”

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Bayern Munich somehow won its 11th consecutive Bundesliga championship as Borussia Dortmund suffered through a massive collapse — and somehow that was one of the least crazy stories of the week.

Admittedly, Bayern Munich fans have had a lot to process with everything, so what better way to do it than with the Weekend Warm-up Podcast and at Bavarian Football Works.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some thoughts on the title win and the massive fallout that saw CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić get sacked.

Who might be coming in: Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Who might be headed out: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies.

Who is likely coming back (at least for a little while): Marcel Sabitzer.

Why this might be the summer that Bayern Munich “goes big.”

As you can see, there is a lot to cover.

If there’s anyone at Real Madrid happy to see Bayern Munich win its 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, it was David Alaba. The former Bayern Munich star kept tabs on his friends.

“I’m glad they did it. I watched a simulcast. It was a crazy final matchday. Thank God the guys got it, I’m really proud of them and of course I was really happy,” said Alaba.

Borussia Mönchengladbach announced that former Bayer Leverkusen manager Gerardo Seoane will now be the club’s new head coach:

Borussia are delighted to announce that Gerardo Seoane has signed a three-year deal to become the club's new head coach



Welcome to the Foals! pic.twitter.com/5z0X0XXV03 — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 6, 2023

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard was named to WhoScored.com’s Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Season. Pavard was the only member of Bayern Munich named to the squad: