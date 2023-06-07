Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a big fan of FC Barcelona’s Raphinha

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a big fan of FC Barcelona winger Raphinha. As reported by Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich’s new manager saw Raphinha in the Premier League when the Brazilian talent broke into the world spotlight in his final season at Leeds United. It was that season, where he earned his big move to Barcelona:

News #Raphinha: Tuchel is still monitoring his situation as he once tried to convince him to join Chelsea. Tuchel is a fan of the 26 y/o. No internal transfer target yet But one to watch as it’s uncertain what will happen in the Bayern squad And: Bayern doesn’t exclude swap deals in this transfer period. @SkySportDE

While Tuchel or Bayern have not expressed interest in attracting the player officially, Raphinha is certainly a name that could come up in the future, based on the manager’s interest. It depends how much trust the club puts in Tuchel to choose his players.

Raphinha had 14 goal contributions in 36 La Liga appearances and had impressive numbers in his time at Leeds United as well. At 26-years-old, the Brazilian should soon be entering his prime. But with players like Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Sadio Mane, and Kingsley Coman available, there isn’t a need for another winger at the moment. However if things change, don’t be surprised if this guy’s name comes up.

Want more info on the striker debate? What about the rumors of Declan Rice to Bayern Munich? Well, look no further than our newest podcast episode! We talk transfers in this one, and it goes rather in-depth. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support.