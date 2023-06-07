It’s that time again!

Bayern Munich’s season is over and now we are left to debate what went right, what went wrong, and how everyone ended up in this place.

The BFW Postseason Breakdown will cover many of the controversial topics and talking points that emerged via the categories we will present for you to vote on.

Let’s not waste any more time and you can get down to it...

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Midfielder

This category, well, it will not be all that close.

Chuck: There is not really a competition here, but if Marcel Sabitzer had not been loaned out to Manchester United, I would have given him some serious consideration. That said, it is Joshua Kimmich and no one else. Leon Goretzka was okay (not the trainwreck many thought he was) and Ryan Gravenberch barely played. Like I said, it was slim pickins. Selection: Joshua Kimmich.

RIPLT: There’s really only one midfielder that can be the best midfielder at Bayern: all-rounder Joshua Kimmich. Goretzka was iffy, Gravenberch hasn’t played much, and Sabitzer (the only one who could’ve given Kimmich a run for his money) is at Manchester United. Selection: Joshua Kimmich.

RLD: Considering how we run our midfield and how little our last two coaches seem to be interested in rotating at those spots it is a mighty small list of potential winners. Kimmich had a rock solid year so he is the obvious choice. Having said that, looking at the comments by the other contributors on Marcel Sabitzer, I am only giving Kimmich this award by a nose. So...bring back Sabitzer! Selection: Joshua Kimmich.

Ineednoname: Well ... there was only a single Bayern Munich midfielder who consistently played every game this season, so Joshua Kimmich wins by default. To be honest, compared to previous years’ selections, the midfield was a weak link for Bayern Munich this year. Maybe that’s why we’re so desperate for a defensive midfielder. Selection: Joshua Kimmich.

Logan: At the time of writing this, it is unanimous so far — Kimmich was the best midfielder for Bayern this season. Goretzka seemed to have fallen from grace, even before Tuchel took over, and Sabitzer was shipped off to Manchester before he hit his stride for the season. But back to Kimmich. Kimmich was often the best player in the match, bossing the midfield and contributing in every area of play. Kimmich’s passion in the midfield is pivotal to Bayern’s success going forward. Selection: Joshua Kimmich.