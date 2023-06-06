Uli Hoeness names Bayern Munich’s desired striker: “I like Erling Haaland”

In a massive interview with Süddeutsche Zeitung, former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness spoke about the club’s need for a new striker this summer (among other topics). Speaking about getting a true replacement to Robert Lewandowski, Hoeness lamented the fact that he was allowed to go to FC Barcelona last summer, as it left Bayern with very little time to find a replacement.

As for the replacement options themselves, here we have Uli’s personal pick:

And if you name your desired #9 now, he will immediately cost 5 million more, right?



Hoeneß: "I like Erling Haaland (smiles)" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 2, 2023

Of course, that ship has already sailed, which is probably why Uli mentioned Haaland in the first place. Bayern Munich actually tried to get Haaland before he agreed a deal with Manchester City last year, but it was ultimately futile. The Norwegian was destined for the Premier League.

As for other striker options, Hoeness was asked about Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt. “That’s a very good player. But I don’t want to go through details here. I also think Victor Osimhen from Napoli is good — but in my opinion he is completely unaffordable.”

Kolo Muani and Osimhen have been mentioned in the media as the main front-runners being considered by Bayern for the striker’s position. Neither seem particularly likely at the moment, but the search is ongoing. However, the former club president was sure to rule out at least one name from the list:

And Harry Kane? Hoeneß: “No. But it’s clear that we are looking for a #9. A #9 is vital in football.”

So there you have it. A comprehensive breakdown of the potential strikers Bayern Munich could be looking at this summer. No mention of Dusan Vlahovic, whose name has popped up in recent weeks, but we’ll have to be patient on that front. You can expect the rumor mill to churn for a few more months yet, at the rate this is going.

