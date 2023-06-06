With Julian Nagelsmann possibly headed for PSG, Bayern Munich could get some money back

We’ve heard news that former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is linked with a move to French giants Paris Saint-Germain, and that he wants Arsenal FC and France legend Thierry Henry to be his partner-in-crime in the dugout. Now, we all know that Bayern could get money back if Nagelsmann signs for a new club, is this it?

Tz reporters Manuel Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern will receive around €8-€10 million if PSG do end up signing the ex-Hoffenheim and Leipzig coach. As of the moment, nothing has been confirmed.

This is one of the most interesting coaching gigs there is and someone like Nagelsmann and Henry discussing tactics at the Parc des Princes is surely gonna take some time to get used to. Lucas Hernandez is also linked to PSG, and he’s doing what he can to make sure the move pulls through.