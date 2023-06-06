Yann Sommer’s future may lie away from Bayern Munich, says goalkeeping coach

Everyone expected 33 year-old-Yann Sommer to be a short-term solution when Bayern Munich bought him in January to fill in for the injured Manuel Neuer and leave after Neuer was able to play again.

However, Bayern gave him a deal until 2025, signifying that the Bundesliga giants might just want to keep the superb Swiss shot stopper around for a little longer, even after Neuer returns to full fitness.

But Switzerland goalkeeping coach Patrick Foletti cannot imagine Sommer wanting to stay as a back up. Speaking to Abendzeitung, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Foletti explained that Sommer clearly still wants to play and that he’s not looking to become a backup anytime soon. “I think in Yann’s mind and plans he wants to be in goal every weekend and not sit on the bench. I don’t know whether that will be at Bayern or anywhere else,” Foletti adds.

Beyond that, though, Sommer will have an eye on Euro 2024. “Next summer there’s a European championship around the corner,” Foletti explains. “We have three-to-four top goalkeepers in Switzerland and all need to play [or they will get dropped].”

However, Foletti says that Sommer, at 33, has seen and done enough to know what he’s doing. “Yann is experienced and clever enough and will always make the right decision. I’m not worried about him at all.”