Hansi Flick will experiment with a back-three for the upcoming fixtures for Germany

Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick plans on switching things up for the upcoming international fixtures. This is something we have seen before for Germany, most notably in recent years at Euro 2020. Many fans will remember the success of the wing-backs including Robin Gosens at the tournament. Since then, Germany has opted for a typical back-four formation with David Raum and Jonas Hofmann but recent performances have shown that they aren’t cut out for the job.

Hansi Flick's squad for the upcoming international fixtures pic.twitter.com/E4co4JHSOT — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) June 2, 2023

Flick has now expressed he wants to try a back-three in the upcoming window. A different system could be what Germany needs but the team needs to start serious planning and preparation before they host the European Championship in 2024.

“We want to play a different system in the three games. We want to play with a back 3 in June against three really good opponents. We want to put our opponents under pressure offensively with the wing-backs and at the same time be defensively compact with the back three. We are very well equipped for this system with our squad,” Flick told the DFB website (as captured by the @iMiaSanMia). “We didn’t perform well in the last three major tournaments. We are no longer at the top as a national team. That means we have to work our way back step by step.”

Flick went on to state that Germany is no longer at the top as a national team. It is refreshing to see Flick realize the problem and the first step is to admit you have a problem. There is significant work cut out for this squad but Flick could turn this team around to become a favorite at Euro 2024 with the right practice. It will be exciting to see what the team can deliver next summer.